Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after buying an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.