Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 5,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 481,913 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 82,583 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 644,351 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

