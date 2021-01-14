Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PYPL stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.65. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

