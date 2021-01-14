Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (ADYEN, AIXA, ASML, DLG, GRMN, HELE, HLAG, IFXA, NOKIA, STM)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 14th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) was given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €475.00 ($558.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.15 ($3.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 400 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

