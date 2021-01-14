Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 14th (ADYEN, AIXA, ASML, DLG, GRMN, HELE, HLAG, IFXA, NOKIA, STM)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 14th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) was given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €475.00 ($558.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.15 ($3.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 400 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

