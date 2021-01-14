Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.18 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $16.18 million and $661,544.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,663.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.63 or 0.03095085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00387537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.45 or 0.01334838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.00559967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00418908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00279919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,351,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,047,278 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

