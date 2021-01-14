Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading Up 10.8%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 4,692,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,406,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Eros STX Global Company Profile (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

