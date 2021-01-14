ESBC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287,948.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. ESBC has a market cap of $406,868.70 and approximately $287,948.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,483,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,216,285 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

