ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ESSA Pharma traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EPIX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.79.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

