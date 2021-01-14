Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading 6.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.37. 557,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 310,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

ETH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,968.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $585.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

