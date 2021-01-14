ethArt (ARTE) Reaches Market Cap of $536,382.46

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One ethArt token can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular exchanges. ethArt has a total market capitalization of $536,382.46 and $776,592.00 worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ethArt has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ethArt alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00379419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.87 or 0.04048268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013048 BTC.

About ethArt

ARTE is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

ethArt Token Trading

ethArt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ethArt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ethArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ethArt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ethArt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.