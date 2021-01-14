Ether Zero (ETZ) Tops One Day Volume of $17,998.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $185,224.35 and $17,998.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.95 or 0.03160357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,903,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,874,415 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

