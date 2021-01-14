EtherGem Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $312,935.51 and $51,208.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

