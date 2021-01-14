Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.80 and last traded at $55.71. Approximately 9,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter.

