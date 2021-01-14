ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. ETHplode has a market cap of $101,685.08 and approximately $21.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHplode Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

