Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $113,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY opened at $207.03 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

