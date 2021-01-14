EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $4,432.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00541074 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,091,039,102 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

