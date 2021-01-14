Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

EEFT stock opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

