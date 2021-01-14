Euronet Worldwide, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 273.87 and a beta of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.