Evedo Reaches Market Cap of $991,652.01 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $991,652.01 and approximately $722,919.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

