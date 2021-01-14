Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 18,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 15,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Evercel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

