Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EVRI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Everi by 82.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

