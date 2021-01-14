Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Up 6.6%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 2,059,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 660,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

