Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.85

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 8594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,381,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Evolent Health by 5,683.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,498,000 after buying an additional 161,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

