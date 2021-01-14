Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.85. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 368,407 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

