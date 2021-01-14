EXMO Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,304.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.86 million and $14,304.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.
EXMO Coin Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
EXMO Coin Token Trading
EXMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.