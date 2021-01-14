Exosis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,891.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $20,451.63 and $2,891.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,723.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.81 or 0.03150059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00390833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.01320519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00548207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00420162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00283537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020000 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 672,544 coins and its circulating supply is 507,544 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.