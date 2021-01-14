Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.17. Express shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 920,165 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

