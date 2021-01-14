Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,407,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,005,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.