Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,690 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

