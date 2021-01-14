Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

XOM stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 349,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,767,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,695,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740,895 shares in the last quarter. Agran Libbie grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 9,736,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

