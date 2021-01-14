EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95. 114,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 540,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

