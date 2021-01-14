Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fabrinet worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 96.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $87.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

