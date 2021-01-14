Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,445,000 after buying an additional 175,281 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,730,000 after buying an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $488.96 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

