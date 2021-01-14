FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
FamilyMart stock remained flat at $$24.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. FamilyMart has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
About FamilyMart
