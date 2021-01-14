FansTime Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $467,992.51 and approximately $379,566.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

