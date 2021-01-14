FantasyGold One Day Volume Tops $14.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $493,619.37 and $14.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

