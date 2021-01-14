Fatcoin (FAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Fatcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $1.95 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

Fatcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,655,308 coins. The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

