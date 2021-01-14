Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.76

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.76 and last traded at $120.33, with a volume of 11624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,089,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 275,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,710,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.