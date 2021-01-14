Feathercoin Market Cap Achieves $5.21 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $21,614.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 304,732,360 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

