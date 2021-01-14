Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,483 shares in the company, valued at $21,623,620.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,282,499.76.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

