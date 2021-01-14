Feellike (FLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $142,774.70 and $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00105067 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00227262 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,123.76 or 0.83840516 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

