Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock remained flat at $$3.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

