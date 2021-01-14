Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 8% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $51.32 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.