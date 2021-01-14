Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $16.08. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 38,124 shares changing hands.

FCAU has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $371,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 85.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

