Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $16.08. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 38,124 shares changing hands.
FCAU has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth $371,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 85.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
