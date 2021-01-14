Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 17,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 26,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIDI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 546.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 102,838 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

