Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Down 0%

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $50.95. Approximately 26,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 89.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

