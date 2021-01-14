Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $513.30

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $513.30 and last traded at $510.12, with a volume of 23928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $510.55.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.28 and a 200 day moving average of $468.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.