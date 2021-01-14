Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $513.30

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $513.30 and last traded at $510.12, with a volume of 23928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $510.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.28 and a 200 day moving average of $468.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

