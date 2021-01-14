Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.72.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.