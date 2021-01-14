Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

