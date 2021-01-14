Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of FRRPF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 4,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

