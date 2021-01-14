Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of FRRPF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 4,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.